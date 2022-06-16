A video of Ghanaian lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo cruising in her whip while jamming to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Tumi Ye praise song has caused a stir online

A video of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, cruising in a whip while singing praises to God has caused a stir online.

The clip comes amidst concerns over her absence from parliament because of her prolonged stay in the United States of America (USA).

The lawmaker and Gender Minister reportedly attended the graduation of her son Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong at Applewild School in Massachusetts, USA, on Tuesday.

A happy mother

The footage of the happy MP singing and jamming to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Tumi Ye praise song while on her way to her son's graduation has gained unpleasant reactions from netizens.

Ghanaians react with anger

Read some of the comments below:

@FlowersHajj said:

''I don’t blame her it’s the youth who should be blamed. The youth should rise. That’s all.''

@NyamadorRock asked:

''She said she's so happy. OK. Folks in Dome-Kwabenya, how far?''

@kojo_skiddles commented:

''They pay this one our money but refuse to pay NSS allowances. When people insult our leaders then there is a problem.''

@hamlegend99

''Let a teacher be absent from school for one week. Hmmm smh.''

@papa_akwesi commented:

''Should this lady retain her seat in the next election, then Ghana is indeed a village of “ill-heads”, how can you hold a whole country to ransom nonchalantly after being given the mandate, a mandate you begged for.''

Parliament’s Privileges Committee To Publish Dome Kwabenya MP’s Summons

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Parliament’s Privileges Committee has summoned the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.

A notice issued by the Parliamentary committee on Tuesday, June 14, wants the governing New Patriotic Party MP to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

“The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honourable Member by the Committee failed,” portions of the notice read.

Source: YEN.com.gh