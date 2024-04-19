The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of the Hyundai truck that caused the Tema-Mpakadan railway track accident

The suspect had left his truck on the rail track and fled the scene, leading to a collision with the newly imported train

The police say they are investigating the incident; however, there are speculations it may be sabotage

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of the driver of the Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 - 20, who allegedly abandoned his truck on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, leading to a train crash on Thursday, April 18.

According to police preliminary investigation, the suspect had deserted the truck on the railway line, leading to a collision with the new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train recently acquired from Poland.

The train has been taken for repairs. Source: Citinewsroom (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

While the police have yet to name the suspect, they have assured the general public that they will continue to investigate the incident earnestly.

The Tema-Mpakadan train crash

Railway Minister Peter Amewu told Citi News that the train crash on the Tema-Mpakadan rail track happened at around 12:10pm while the newly imported train was on a test run.

He revealed that eyewitnesses had reported that the truck driver had left the vehicle on the tracks and runoff. There were no casualties or injuries following the crash.

However, social media has been abuzz after pictures and videos of the incident were posted there. Some netizens are convinced the government’s project is being sabotaged.

According to Peter Amewu, there is currently no evidence that suggests the incident was sabotage. However, the police will continue to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the minister said the train suffered no serious damage and has since been taken for repairs.

Procurement of trains

The train involved in the accident was one of 12 diesel-powered trains ordered from Poland by the Ghanaian government.

The trains will be used on the Ghana Railways Authority's regional and long-distance lines.

Designed in Poland by Bydgoszcz, they are technically similar to the RegioFox designed for the Czech Railways.

The government’s contract with Bydgoszcz covers 12 diesel multiple units, with 10 vehicles being an option for Ghana.

Young architect designs railway station for Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong Owusu-Gyakari, a young Ghanaian architect based in Poland, shared his designs for a railway station in Accra, Ghana.

Many netizens have reacted to the beautiful photos of his architectural designs, which were shared on Twitter by Kalyjay.

Stephen revealed that he moved with his family to Qatar, where he completed high school and stayed for eight years before migrating to Poland to study architectural design.

Source: YEN.com.gh