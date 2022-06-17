Popular Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, took to Facebook to share a video of a luxurious resort center in Ghana called Safari Valley Eco Resort

The vacation destination as seen in the video sits on a vast piece of land surrounded by natural vegetation and wildlife

The eco-friendly resort appears to be a self-sustaining community tucked away from urban noise and also grows its own food

Celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni got tongues wagging on Facebook when he shared a one-minute video of a luxurious resort destination in the Eastern Region called Safari Valley Eco Resort. In the video, a man is seen talking about the features of the vacation resort.

The video shows that the resort is surrounded by green vegetation with a nearby waterfall. It has features such as a tennis court, gym and a horse stable. It has a man-made water body and is also surrounded by different species of wildlife. The resort also has its own farm for growing food.

Below is the video of Safari Valley Eco Resort that was shared on Facebook by Manasseh Awuni.

Netizens shared what they thought of the place with many claiming that the resort costs a whopping $3000 per night for the total experience. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Francis Kokutse said:

I have slept in four and five star hotels, some didn't cost half this much!

Adventurous Philant added:

I spent days during my honeymoon there. Their customer service is superb. It's a little expensive for the average Ghanaian but it will be worth it. ❤️❤️❤️

Lena Bansah shared the price range in the comments by saying:

800- 3000 dollars a night. Meaning 5000-21,000 a night. The 3000 dollars is for 6 people though.

Wendy Sackey made this hilarious remark:

I want to go but my pocket is currently taking me somewhere else

Adusei Francis proudly said:

The most beautiful place in the world. Something we should be very proud of as Ghanaians.

