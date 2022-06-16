A video of a trotro bus leaking during rain has made its way to Twitter and has caused a massive stir.

The bus, which is supposed to protect its passengers from the rain, was leaking heavily , getting water all over the seats

, Many Ghanaians chanced upon the video and reacted. While some laughed at the occurrence, others highlighted the poor state of the nation

The recent floods in Accra have generated some very interesting videos online, and this particular one is the latest amongst the fold.

In the viral video, a transport bus popularly referred to as trotro was seen leaking large amounts of water during rainfall.

Photo: trotro leaking, surprised black woman Source: Amanor on twitter, Westend61 from gettyimages

Source: UGC

Passengers had to sit on other seats as far away from the parts of the leakage as they could, but it was a daunting task, and some people still got water on them.

Others sat in the bus with a casual demeanor as they seemed unperturbed at what was happening around them.

The video caused a massive stir online with some interesting reactions from people.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of these reactions for viewers.

Social Media Reactions

appiah_ampomah said:

They should have just walked through the rain

Obed made an interesting comment as he said:

He should have provided u guys with umbrellas knowing this is the condition of his car

Nana_osei7 also commented, saying:

You den somebody way dey stand for rain inside no difference . Eyyy Ghana diee333 some village bi ooooh

@General_K23 also shared his view on the matter:

Maintenance Culture. We are All The Same But he too dey take Current Lorry Fares Concert Driver den en mate all. Wei

radjeiamoako said:

I always wonder if these folks at DVLA check whether a car is human-worthy ‍

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh