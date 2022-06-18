Ghana's active Covid-19 cases have increased with the numbers jumping from 837 to 1,064 in June 2022

The active case count was 370 as of June 2, 2022, but increased to 401 on June 5 and 837 on June 9.

The nation recorded a Covid-related death in March 2022, and the cumulative death count has since remained at 1,445

Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana have risen astronomically in the most recent weeks, with numbers exceeding 1,000 this week.

The country recorded below 400 active Covid-19 numbers in early June 2022.

Current Covid-19 active cases in Ghana. Photo credit: Morsa Images (Gettyimages)

Source: Getty Images

Current active cases

Now, the active cases recorded stand at 1,064, with the Greater Accra Region leading with 923 active cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 47 cases.

Cumulatively, 163,332 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana since the virus struck the country in March 2020.

There have been 160,823 recoveries since March 2020, with 16,396,820 Covid vaccination doses administered.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GES), the figure for persons fully vaccinated is 6,950,095, while those who have received one dose stand at 10,223,563, and 1,006,920 persons have received their first booster dose.

Source: YEN.com.gh