FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor has recounted the story of a 21-year-old intersex lady who was allegedly molested by the police

According to him, after police pulled down the lady's underwear and found that she had both male and female organs they started mocking her

He revealed that the matter has landed in court after the lady filed a lawsuit against the Ghana Police Service over the incident

Social change activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has narrated how a 21-year-old lady was allegedly arrested and abused by police for being intersex.

People with intersex conditions have both male and female sex organs. According to the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, the police pulled down the lady’s underwear and gawked her private parts.

Narrating the incident on his Facebook page on Monday, June 20, 2022, Mr Barker-Vormawor said the unidentified lady was a footballer with the Ningo Ladies Football Club and was called up to the Black Queens in 2019.

According to him, she was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for an unnamed offence. However, when police realised that she was intersex, they started slapping her. That was when they pulled down her underwear.

“After that, despite the protestation from the women in the female cell, a police officer pushed her into the male cells, and instructed the men in the cell to ‘rape her since she says she is a woman, and that perhaps that would clear the doubts from her sick mind.’

“One of the male inmates started to sexually assault her and was trying to rape her, till two other inmates pulled him off her.

She stayed in the male cell overnight before they pulled her out and put her in the female cell the next day,” Mr Barker-Vormawor recounted.

He said the matter was now in court. He said the lady had filed a lawsuit against the Ghana Police Service over the incident.

Barker-Vormawor has been a strong advocate for police accountability for the many reports of brutality against civilians.

