FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor has revealed that he was held in a rat-infested cell for many days after his arrest

According to him, while in cells for 35 days, he came face-to-face with the inhuman conditions in Ghana's cells

He has called on FixTheCountry supporters to keep the fire for a better Ghana burning and not to lose hope

FixTheCountry Movement's Oliver Barker-Vormawor has spoken for the first time about his experience in detention, revealing that his cell was crawling with rats and cockroaches.

According to the social change campaigner, although his cell was designed to hold only four people, 30 detainees were held there.

The cell, he revealed in a Facebook Live event, did not have enough ventilation, had bed bugs, cockroaches and rats crawling all over for 35 days.

"Within those 35 days, I was exposed to what I can only describe as man's inhumanity to man.

"I was held in the rotten underbelly of our democracy the parts of our society which we hide from public view persons we treat as if they are not human and do not deserve the protection of love," he recounted.

In the video, he addressed the public for the first time since his release about his experience, ideals and plans for the future.

The video also made a rallying call for supporters of the aims of FixTheCountry Movement to remain resolute in the fight to getting "a new constitution" that better delivers on the objectives of democracy.

"Friends, the time has come to redefine the face and the values of our Ghanaian democracy. Our democracy! A democracy where young people as much as the old have a place in its improvement.

"Where young people are not killed in our streets simply for believing in the promise of this democracy," he stressed.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested shortly after touching down from the UK at the Kotoka International Airport.

Police say he was arrested for threatening a coup on social media.

Barker-Vormawor, a PhD law student at Cambridge University, has said his arrest was unlawful, and he was denied access to legal counsel for days after he was picked up.

After a bitter court battle, his lawyers secured bail for him on March 16, 2022, after four weeks in police custody.

He is facing a charge of treason felony for posting on Facebook that if the E-levy was passed, he would state a coup himself.

