A Ghanaian woman has found a handsome date on TV3 reality show Date Rush after an interesting night of trying to find a favorable suitor

The woman narrated how unlucky her previous relationship was. She expressed her willingness to find love despite the previous heartbreak

Esinam went through a night of rigorous probing from the guys. She had a lot of fun as many of the guys were feeling her

Date Rush, one of the most-watched shows on Ghanaian TV featured an interesting lady who was on a quest to find love.

Esinam, a 30-year-old lady who is well endowed, packaged her assets in tantalizing fashion, prompting Anita to ask her if she had heaped her goods to entice the guys.

Her response was that it was all part of it, she however clarified that that wasn't her selling point. Esinam narrated a heartbreaking story regarding her previous relationship.

She said the guy she was with impregnated another lady, and she found out about it when the lady randomly called her to inform her that her boyfriend had impregnated her. She said the incident sealed the fate of the relationship.

She mentioned that despite what had happened, she was ready to find love again. Esinam had all the guys feeling her once she stepped on stage with her beautiful dance moves.

Many of the guys did not hesitate to jump at the chance to dance with the fun-loving lady. After a long night of trying to find a suitor, she finally selected a tall, handsome, fair-colored young man who fought hard for her attention all night. Esinam was excited to get the man of her choice.

Some people were concerned about the age of the lady.

Truth Rulzz said:

Date Rush organizers still bringing in matured ladies for a set of "under aged" guys SMDH

