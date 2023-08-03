A viral TikTok video showcases a young girl, believed to have Ghanaian heritage, fluently speaking Twi while trying to convince an older woman to buy an item for her at a supermarket abroad

A young girl with presumed Ghanaian heritage is seen fluently speaking Twi, a Ghanaian language, while trying to convince an older woman to buy an item for her at a supermarket abroad.

The video, which quickly went viral on TikTok, showcases the girl's impressive language skills and has garnered widespread excitement and admiration from viewers nationwide.

"Please buy this one for me. I don't have some at home. Please, I beg you," she said and then tried harder to convince the older woman in the TikTok video.

While the complete location and background information about the girl remains withheld, her connection to Ghanaian culture is evident through her flawless Twi communication.

Ghanaians react to the viral video of a girl abroad speaking Twi

Her engaging personality and linguistic fluency have won the hearts of countless social media users, prompting an outpouring of positive comments and reactions.

CJ said:

when people in Ghana are forcing their kids to speak only English, people outside are teaching their kids Twi.

Pendrivegh indicated:

Because of your language that you are teaching her has open his mind to be understanding person but if it were the people language (English) by now

hmNaphtali stated:

Next time when going shopping, give her her own money and see.She will come back without buying anything

NANALABADITV mentioned:

I swear bcos of the child I wil give birth to my children at abroad aaah akolaa na ni ho y3 akɔnɔ sei.

Source: YEN.com.gh