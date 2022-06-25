A Ghanaian law student was shot several times by armed robbers at Adjei Kojo, near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on Thursday

Daniel Ledi was making final arrangements for his graduation on Friday before the incident at his mobile money shop

His father, who arrived from Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region at Daniel's house, confirmed the incident

Daniel Ledi, a Ghanaian law student, had to battle for his life on Thursday after armed robbers shot him multiple times at Adjei Kojo, near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The 30-year-old was mercilessly shot about four times hours before his graduation at his mobile money shop, where the assailants made away with GH¢3,000.

Graphic Online reports that Daniel was making final arrangements for his call to the bar on Friday before the incident.

Photo of Daniel Ledi and an image used for the purpose of this story.

The young businessman was left with an injury to the head and a fractured arm after the attack.

Father's chilling account

Daniel's family, who had prepared to celebrate his milestone, were left in a state of sorrow and trauma after witnessing the incident.

His father, Victor Ledi, who arrived from Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region on Thursday to Adjei Kojo, where Daniel lived with his younger sister, confirmed the incident.

Victor said he had arrived at his son's house to help him with preparations for his graduation ceremony.

He narrated that Daniel went out for some drinks and water for refreshment at the ceremony and passed by the mobile money shop about 400 metres from their house to close it for the day.

"He was late returning, then at a point, we heard shouts of ‘armed robbers, armed robbers!'''Victor recounted.

He said the rest of them rushed to the scene and found Daniel surrounded by guns before the robbers shot him.

The victim was rushed to Tema General Hospital, where he received immediate treatment.

Daniel is now responding to treatment and is scheduled for surgery, per Graphic Online.

Meanwhile, senior police officers from the Ashaiman Division and a team of investigators from the Police Headquarters in Accra have started investigations into the crime.

CCTV footage shows moments robbers attacked MOMO shop

