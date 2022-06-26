Tech giant, Google, has opened a new office in Accra more than three years after the company established its first artificial intelligence (AI) research lab in Ghana

The office will support the exciting growth of the company's AI research team and other developers in the country

Exclusive photos showing the stunning features of the newly-opened office have been shared on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multinational tech giant, Google, has unveiled a new office in Accra, Ghana to support the impressive growth of the company's AI research team in the country.

Will Chan, Real Estate Project Executive at Google, shared photos of the stunning office space via LinkedIn.

Photos of Google's new office in Accra. Credit: Will Chan (LinkedIn)/Flickartstudios

Source: Twitter

''Very delighted to share with you photos of the recently opened new Google office in Accra, Ghana to support the exciting growth of our AI Research Team.

''Many thanks to the super talented team who have designed and delivered this beautiful new space for us,'' said Chan.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Screenshot of message by Will Chan. Credit: Will Chan

Source: UGC

Google's new office in Accra comes more than three years after the tech hub opened its first AI research lab in the country in 2019, the first in Africa.

''[The lab] offers developers a unique opportunity to work in Africa on a range of research problems in an early-stage lab with top talent and collaborate with local institutions,'' per Google.

The images showing the new office were captured by a Ghanaian photography team from Flickart.

See the images below:

Ghanaian Aerospace Executive

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian aerospace executive, Kofi Asante, is changing transport technology as a leading executive at aerospace startup Elroy Air.

He serves as the company’s vice-president of strategy and business development.

Asante is using his background in business, political science, and political theory, to help in reducing limitations associated with providing humanitarian help to communities.

He has played an integral role in Elroy Air since he joined the company over three years.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh