The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it will vehemently oppose any attempt to review its new passport application fees

According to the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, the funds to be accrued as a result of the new fees would be used to improve operational services at passport offices across Ghana

But the Minority have given indication they will attempt to convince the ministry to reduce the new fees slightly

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it will not yield to pressure to adjust its new passport application fees downward.

In an interview on JoyNews, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, said any attempt to do so would face strong resistance from the ministry.

The Deputy Minister said any attempts to review it would fall flat.

This follows calls from the Minority for the new fees to be reviewed.

However, reacting to that, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong said there is nothing the Minority can do about the new fees.

“We will discuss it, we will debate it, and at the end of the day, he will fall flat on his face,” he said.

Reiterating Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorko Botchwey’s earlier statement on the fees, he stated that it would support enhancing service delivery at passport offices across the country.

According to him, currently, passport offices have insufficient machines to meet the demand for passports, resulting in long delays in printing documents and scheduling meetings with applicants.

This, he said, would be addressed by the funds expected to be accrued from application fees in the months to come.

He noted that the ministry would finally have enough resources to invest in new equipment, including computers, printers, laminators, capturing machines, etc., to help clear the backlog of passports at the printing centres and shorten the service delivery time.

Minority to seek review of new fees

Following the steep upward adjustment of passport application fees by more than 500%, the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described the move as terrible and disappointing.

He stated that while he was in support of upward adjustment of the fees, he had hoped the increments would be done gradually, taking into consideration the prevailing tough economic conditions in the country.

He said that the current increment will add to the already dire economic situation Ghanaians are reeling from.

Okudzeto Ablakwa assured Ghanaians that his side of the house would summon the Foreign Affairs Ministers and other officials from the ministry to seek a review of the new prices.

Minister says passports not compulsory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has refuted claims the new fees will bring hardship to Ghanaians.

She said a passport is not a compulsory document, nor is it a primary identification document; thus, only those who need it to travel outside the country should opt for it.

A 32-page passport booklet goes for GH¢500, and a 48-page booklet goes for GH¢644 under the standard service.

