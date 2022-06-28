Four KNUST students are revolutionalizing the delivery service business with their app, Flip delivery service, which has made sending parcels easier

The students who founded the courier service promise fast delivery of packages from far and wide for its customers

The service is easily accessible on the company's app, Flip delivery service on the Google Play Store, and the App Store

Some brilliant KNUST students are making huge strides in entrepreneurship with a courier service named Flip delivery. The service promises fast delivery of goods to clients near and far.

The Flip delivery app has a lot of positive reviews from its users, with many of them giving the service a five-star rating. Four intelligent students are the brains behind the service.

Photo: Knust students who founded Flip Source: Linkedin

Source: UGC

Amo Mensah Isaiah is the company's CEO and a computer science student. He is the one delegating and directing agendas, driving profitability, and managing the organizational structure and strategy of the company.

Kelvin Osei Poku, who is a mathematics student, is the CTO of the Flip Delivery company. He builds mobile products for startups and companies. As the Chief Technology Officer, Poku is in charge of the company's information technology and computer systems. He assesses current processes, recommends software upgrades, and advises the team on the best processes for Flip.

Samuel Kow Paintsil is a computer science student and a developer at Cube Robotics Limited. He is the Tech Lead of the Flip delivery service. He manages the delivery of the technical and software aspect of the Flip delivery service. In addition, he works closely with the other three to ensure the service runs well.

Studying computer science, Isaac Junior Ampah is the product specialist at Flip. He works with the team to ensure excellent product delivery. Isaac has a wealth of knowledge about product services and analyzes market trends and strategies to help Flip grow. Isaac is also a backend engineer web developer.

Source: YEN.com.gh