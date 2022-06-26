Media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, has stated that the construction of the National Cathedral is important

The media owner reiterated the relevance of the religious edifice contrary to persons opposing its construction

Debrah, however, urged that managers of the construction should focus more on raising funds through private sources to complete the project

Ace journalist and blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has reiterated the relevance of the National Cathedral against the vehement views of persons opposing its construction.

According to the media owner, the religious edifice is more than a church or about Christianity, saying it will serve several purposes once completed.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the media colossus said the National Cathedral is a monument that will have features amplifying the identity of the Ghanaian.

Photos of Ameyaw Debrah and the National Cathedral. Source: Ameyaw Debrah/@ghana_high

Source: Facebook

''When I pass through the conference center area and go through the plans for it, from what they've scribbled on those billboards, it's more than Christianity and a church. It's a monument where you can see a part where they're keeping artifacts and relics about our culture and tradition.

''It's more of a place where you'll find different things that identify us as Ghanaians,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Cathedral vs other pressing issues

When asked if flooding, gaps in the health system, and other more pressing issues require immediate attention instead of the cathedral, he said.

"Yes, there are many other things that are calling attention currently, but realistically when we say Accra is flooding ... it'll require some long-term planning or solutions to solve it.

''I don't support people saying that we're having issues with flooding or health, so we shouldn't do this. All these things require attention, and if [the cathedral] is getting it, then it's good.''

Funding for construction of cathedral

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral, expected to be completed in March 2024, will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, chapels, and a baptistery.

The government most recently granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the construction.

Debrah expressed concerns about using taxes to fund the building, saying the managers should focus more on raising funds through other private sources to complete the project.

The media personality stressed that the religious edifice is not a misplaced priority if it will generate income for the nation through tourism in the long run.

President of Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference speaks on National Cathedral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has said the National Cathedral project is not a priority for Ghana at this present time.

Expressing his personal views on the project, Most Rev Philip Naameh said the country was currently reeling under the economic challenges that need fixing first.

He told Newswire that, while the intention behind the initiative was good, current challenges facing the country make the project untenable.

"Naturally at this time, I will agree with…many other critics that when you look at the economy and things that had to be destroyed in order that the cathedral may come on, we can say that it is definitely not a priority," Archbishop Naameh said.

Source: YEN.com.gh