The year 2022 could well be described as the worse year for Nana Akufo-Addo-led government since coming to office in 2017. From economic challenges to image-damaging controversies and scandals, the government suffered all.

With days to the end of the year, here is a short compilation of the notable scandals that rocked the government from January to December 31, 2022.

With some luck, the government would look back at them and make amends for 2023 or serve as lessons for the next government.

Unending National Cathedral controversy

The National Cathedral controversy did not start in 2022, but it featured strongly in the controversial topics covered by journalists and analysts.

The scandal about finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s quiet directive to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department for the release of GH¢25 million as seed money for the project triggered a major conversation about whether the project should be state-funded or funded with voluntary donations.

After the letter directing the Controller and Accountants General’s Department to releases of the GH¢25 million seed money was leaked, government quickly changed its earlier claim that the project would be funded with voluntary donations.

On why the directive to release the money to RIBADE, the construction firm, was done on the blind side of Parliament, the finance minister would disclose that the money was from the contingency fund. Many slammed the government for earmarking the cathedral project as a contingency.

Serwaa Broni Scandal

The Serwaa Broni scandal borders on a number of issues: national security, abuse of power, abuse of state security agency and sexual impropriety.

Serwaa Broni is the nickname of the lady known officially as Evelyn Aidoo who made damaging allegations against president Nana Akufo-Addo. She claimed that the president ordered national security personnel to attack him and seize his passport and other valuables after their romantic relationship fell on the rocks.

She even threatened to publish damaging bedroom pictures of herself and the president together if people who know about the ordeal she suffered at the hands of the president fail to reach her legal team with some explanations.

Although the Minority even stated its intention to investigate it, the issue died down. This has prompted some people to speculate that the president may have made contact with the lady's lawyers and resolved the matter secretly.

Akufo-Addo said threats to vote out NPP don't scare him

While this is not particularly a scandal, president Akufo-Addo's bold statement that threats to vote out NPP in 2024 don't bother him triggered a major controversy.

Nana Akufo-Addo caused a major stir when he declared that threats by some Ghanaians that they will vote out his party due to non-performance do not bother him. The president told a Kumasi-based local language radio station that should people decide to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because of concerns about poor road infrastructure, it is entirely their decision.

Akufo-Addo said he gets it that Ghanaians voted for him because they expected him to deliver on his promises, so if they feel he has failed, they can go ahead and vote for whichever party they prefer.

People within his party and independent political analysts slammed the comments as unfortunate and inappropriate.

Luxurious, expensive private jet flights

The scandal about the president's decision to abandon his official presidential jet for top-of-range luxurious and very expensive private jets for international flights was a big deal around the same time the Serwaa Broni scandal was raging.

According to MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the luxury flights cost the taxpayer thousands of dollars every hour.

In one instance, Mr Ablakwa caused jaws to drop when he disclosed that the president cost the taxpayer GH¢4.1 million after flights between Belgium and Rwanda.

It emerged later that in an attempt to avoid being tracked, the president abandoned his favourite LX-DIO operated by Global Jet Luxembourg and opted for German-based private jet operator — K5-Aviation.

After a severe backlash and a spirited defence by Akufo-Addo's spokespersons, he reportedly stopped taking the expensive private jet flights and started flying commercial.

Charles Adu Boahen Sacked For Demanding $200,000 To Set Up Meeting

This recent scandal affects Nana Akufo-Addo government because it involves one of his top-ranked officials.

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen was sacked following allegations against him in an investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Adu Boahen was captured on a tape allegedly demanding $200,000 to set up a meeting between a businessman (an undercover reporter) and the vice president. Although the president's decision to sack him was swift, many were impressed.

Many saw it as evidence of deep-seated corruption even at the Jubilee House.

Kirani Ayat's Alleged Copyright Breach By Government

Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat claimed the government used his song to promote Ghana to tourists without giving him due credit. He also said he did not give approval for the use of this work.

The incident in November involved the president voicing over the song Ayat claims was his to promote the Beyond the Return programme.

The issue caused a lot of disaffection for the government for failing to recognising the efforts of a not-so-popular artist.

Ayat later disclosed that he was compensated with a large sum of money by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

