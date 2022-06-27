A Ghanaian man, Dr Jude Opoku-Agyeman, has become the first black plastic surgeon to be formally fellowship-trained in Transgender/Gender affirmation surgery

Dr Jude is a skilled board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He does his practice in the United States

The renowned doctor has been chosen to pursue a 1-year fellowship in Transgender/Gender affirming surgery

A Ghanaian doctor, Dr Jude Opoku-Agyeman, has achieved a massive career feat. He has become the first formally fellowship-trained in Transgender/Gender affirmation surgery. Dr Jude is one of the most renowned black surgeons in the world.

He does his practice in the United States, where folks from across the globe come to patronize his services. He completed his senior high school education at Adisadel College in Ghana and pursued his medical school education at Moines University in Iowa.

The brilliant doctor is not a stranger to groundbreaking achievements, as he was inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi academic honour society during his time at the university due to his impressive intellect.

From there, he pursued a surgical internship at the University of Massachusetts and general surgery residency at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

During his residency, he bagged several high-ranking awards, which led to him being chosen to pursue a 1-year fellowship on Transgender/Gender affirming surgery with the world-renowned Dr Sherman Leis.

Dr Opoku is one of the most brilliant minds in cosmetic surgery. He became the first black surgeon to be formally fellowship-trained in transgender surgery.

He does all aspects of transgender surgery, from facial, breast, and bottom surgery. The renowned doctor is highly skilled in what he does. He performs some very complex surgeries very few doctors can do.

