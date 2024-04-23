Environmental NGO Pure Earth has called for action to combat mercury and lead pollution

The environmental NGO made its call in a statement to mark International Earth Day on April 22

Pure Earth said one of its recent studies showed that 53.5% of children under five years had high lead levels in their blood

Environmental NGO Pure Earth has called for increased action to combat mercury and lead pollution as the world celebrated Earth Day on April 22.

It warned that alarming data showed the increasing impact of the problem on health and the environment.

Sources of lead exposure in Ghana include residual contamination from leaded petrol, paints, pesticides, mining etc.

Source: UGC

"Mercury and lead pollution present grim realities in various Ghanaian communities, contributing to severe environmental degradation and health crises," Pure Earth noted in a statement.

The Minamata Convention on Mercury, a global treaty ratified by over 128 countries, including Ghana, notes that mercury is a "chemical of international concern due to its long-range atmospheric transport, environmental persistence, and significant adverse effect on human health and the environment.

Similarly, lead, often found in paints, batteries, and industrial emissions, continues to pose significant risks, particularly affecting children's brain development (World Health Organization).

Pure Earth said one of its recent studies showed that 53.5% of children under five years in three ecological zones of Ghanan had blood lead levels at five micrograms per decilitre (µg/dL) or above, which is the level at which the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends public health action to reduce or eliminate exposure.

The Home-Based Assessment study by Pure Earth also shows that 93% of the tested traditional eyeliner samples exceeded the Ghana Standards Authority threshold of lead in cosmetics.

"The earth is all we have, and we must do everything to protect it," said Rev. Dr. Esmond Wisdom Quansah, Country Director at Pure Earth Together.

In the past, Pure Earth has raised concerns about the famous metal pot known as dadesɛn and its links to lead poisoning.

A study on nearly 200 consumer products and food samples across four regions in Ghana revealed lead contamination concerns.

Bad waakye allegedly claims five lives, including a pregnant woman

YEN.com.gh reported earlier in 2023 that five people died after eating waakye that had reportedly been contaminated.

The local delicacy also left some 40 persons hospitalised.

The victims are said to have complained of severe stomach aches in what is suspected to be food poisoning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh