Agartha is a female widowed professional painter making progress in a male-dominated field

The Ghanaian creative has been working as a professional painter for more than a year

Agartha speaks about breaking barriers in the profession despite the challenges faced by women in the profession

Ghanaian female painter Agartha is among industrious and venturesome women breaking barriers in male-dominated occupations in the informal sector.

While Agartha, like many other female professional painters, is at a disadvantage because of her gender, she is making strides to change her living condition.

Her decision to take the paintbrush and begin working as a painter started over a year ago.

Agartha: Meet the Hard-Working Innovative Ghanaian Widowed Female Painter Image: Ben Archer TV

Changing her fate

Determined to change her fate for a dignified life, she started painting, and it all began in her room.

''I started painting in my room. I decided to start painting due to financial problems.''

Hard work and determination

Agartha, a widow, admits that painting requires commitment, hard work, and loyalty.

''This work is very hard. If you're loyal, you'll get money, but if you're not loyal, it'll be difficult for you because, by my observation, I've seen that people like the truth,'' Agartha revealed.

She continued:

''If you know you're not available at that particular time you're called, you have to tell them. If you're not reliable, you won't get money, because the next time, the person will not call you,'' she said.

Overcoming challenges

Agartha, however, revealed that some of her clients undermine her judgment because of her gender, and others are also not loyal.

Despite the drawbacks, she indicated that there are many opportunities in male-dominated sectors for female economic empowerment.

