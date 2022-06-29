Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for allegedly attacking riot officers and civilians during Tuesday's protests

In a statement, police said for the destruction of property the leaders of Arise Ghana, organisers of the street protest , would also be arrested and prosecuted

, Chaos hit the peaceful demonstrations after police allegedly stopped protesters from using an agreed route

Police say 29 protesters who took part in the Arise Ghana demonstrations on Tuesday have been arrested for attacking their officers and civilians.

Protesters were sprayed with hot water during the confusion. Source: Facebook/@joy997fm

In a statement, police said they are still reviewing footage of the clash between their men and protesters and would prosecute anyone who broke the law.

“Also, the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act (Act 491).

“Meanwhile, the police would like to draw the attention of the public to the calculated falsehood and misinformation being peddled by the organisers and their cohorts. We urge the public to disregard the untruths and treat them with the contempt they deserve, for the footages and images of the event speak for themselves,” police said in the statement.

The statement was issued on June 28, 2022, and signed by Director of Police Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

Demonstrators hit the street on Tuesday to protest high cost of living, increasing fuel price and general economic hardship.

Bernard Mornah Claims Police Infiltrated Protesters By Wearing Branded T-Shirts

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that one of the leaders of Tuesday's demonstrations convened by the youth group, Arise Ghana, has alleged that police officers in red T-shirts infiltrated their ranks.

Bernard Mornah said that action by the officers and others eventually led to chaos at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. In explaining why the peaceful demonstration suddenly turned violent, he blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"I am scandalised that President Akufo-Addo will allow his violence to infest the Ghana Police Service in the magnitude that it happened [on Tuesday]. We've always known President Akufo-Addo as a violent person, he has demonstrated this by the many attacks that he has launched on even media persons in this country through his agents and assigns as he used the Ghana Police Service to achieve today," told Joy News.

