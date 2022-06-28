Police have lamented attacks on their personnel by Arise Ghana demonstrators at Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday

Police posted photos on their Twitter account that captures one of its male officers deployed to the protest grounds injured on the ear

Protesters say they will demonstrate for two days to push the government to solve economic hardship and other social problems

Police have published photos to show that some of its officers have been attacked by stone-pelting Arise Ghana demonstrators on Tuesday.

An injured police at Arise Ghana demonstration. Source: Twitter/@GhPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Photos shared on Twitter show one officer injured allegedly by stone-pelting demonstrators. Police tweeted that the attacks on their personnel were shameful.

“Attack on Police in the Ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned,” police said.

Chaos erupt during protests

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that chaos erupted at the Arise Ghana demonstration after Police fired tear gas at protesters on Tuesday afternoon.

An avid user of Twitter, @CalebAhinakwah, has posted a short video that captures the incident at the Kwame Nkrumah circle.

In the video, a protester could be seen throwing a tear gas canister back into a group of police officers who had formed a barricade.

"Chaos ensues on 'Arise Ghana' Demonstration protest grounds..." but did not give details about what caused the Police to fire the tear gas.

Joy News reports an uneasy calm at the protest grounds as the demonstrators seem to be facing off with the Police officers.

Two-day street protest over economic hardships

The historic two-day demonstration from Tuesday, June 28, by Arise Ghana, a youth group, is to push the government to end the economic hardship in the country.

Leading Member of Arise Ghana, Ishaq Awudu, said in a statement issued on Monday, June 27, 2022, that well-meaning Ghanaians must participate in the first-ever two-day demonstration.

According to the statement issued by Arise Ghana, the protests are against the following six issues that have come to the fore of national discourse in the last few months.

The persistent and astronomical fuel price hikes under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians;

The imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal.

The following have also been cited as reasons for what is expected to be a mammoth protest:

The protest will demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures;

To protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve

To protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia;

To demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.

