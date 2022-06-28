Ghana is set for a two-day street protest against economic hardship, fuel price increases and other governance issues

Arise Ghana, the youth group leading the demonstrations, say they will protest late into the night even though a court has ordered protests to end at 4 pm

The two-day demonstration which starts on Tuesday June 28, is historic because it is the first time a civil protest will be extending beyond 24 hours

Ghana’s capital is set to experience a historic two-day demonstration from Tuesday, June 28 as a youth group, Arise Ghana, protests economic hardship in the country.

A crowd of protesters gather at the Black Start Square during #fixthecountry protest in Accra, Ghana, on August 4, 2021. Source: Getty Images.

Leading Member of Arise Ghana, Ishaq Awudu, said in a statement issued on Monday, June 27, 2022, that well-meaning Ghanaians must participate in the first-ever two-day demonstration.

According to the statement issued by Arise Ghana, the protests are against the following six issues that have come to the fore of national discourse in the last few months.

The persistent and astronomical fuel price hikes under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

The imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal.

The following were also cited as reasons for what is expected to be a mammoth protest:

The protest will demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

To protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.

To protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

To demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.

On Monday, the High Court ruled that Arise Ghana Demonstration should occur between 8 am and 4 pm each day on June 28 and 29.

Protestors are also to use a route proposed by the Ghana Police. The ruling was in response to an attempt by police to change the time for the demonstrations over concerns that security could be compromised if protests persisted into the night.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Arise Ghana have filed legal processes to set aside that court order. This suggests initial plans by demonstrators to protest late into the night will go as planned.

Protesters are expected to converge at the Obra Spot (Kwame Nkrumah Interchange) between 10 am and 12 pm.

Economist Declares Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta As The Cause of Ghana’s Economic Problems

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Economist Professor John Gatsi has said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the leading cause of Ghana’s economic challenges.

Prof Gatsi said the rate of borrowing by the finance minister remains a significant problem for the country.

“He has been managing the economy since 2017, and cumulatively, his policy in terms of fiscal management has actually created a huge problem for this country. “And that I do not think that he himself is not aware.

"He is the one who presents the kind of borrowing that we need to do and that borrowing has created problems for the country. Therefore, we cannot blame any other person than the finance minister,” Prof Gatsi said.

