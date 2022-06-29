The police helped some students amidst violent clashes when demonstrators took over some streets in Accra on Tuesday, June 28

In a statement, the police said the peaceful protest turned violent when some protesters pelted stones at them

Öhèné Bäæ Richie Cross who reacted to the photos on social media said, ''it's perfect but still, we lost trust in these officers cause it is full of party boys ... why hmm''

Violence erupted between demonstrators and the police in Ghana during a protest on some streets in Accra on Tuesday, June 28.

Organisers of the Arise Ghana Movement were joined by several hundreds of demonstrators in the capital to protest the ''persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices'' and the attendant ''excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians''.

The demonstrators fiercely opposed the most recent imposition of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the alleged grabbing of state lands by officials, and the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve, among others.

Photos from the Arise Ghana Demo in Accra. Credit: OMGVoice/Joy News/ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Facebook

Police help students amidst violence

The two-day demonstration, however, turned violent on the first day when some protesters pelted stones at the police, according to the police in posts on its socials.

Images from the clash show some police officers helping students by carrying them on their backs amidst the violent protest to ensure their safety.

Scores of people have reacted to the heartwarming frames after they hit the internet.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How some Ghanaians reacted to photos

Öhèné Bäæ Richie Cross said:

''It's perfect but still, we lost trust in these officers cause it is full of party boys ... why hmm.''

De Bible Gh asked:

''Why are the people in the first picture not running but are relaxed and another policeman leaning behind the wall unconcerned. They paid that cameraman.

Neenyi Kojo Enninful said:

''It seems everyone is calm except the police and the kids'. Police learning from politicians. Kudus guys.''

Police arrest demonstrators

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says 29 demonstrators who took part in Tuesday’s demonstrations organised by the Arise Ghana movement, have been arrested for their part in the violence that occasioned the event.

''Police Update: Twenty-Nine (29) demonstrators arrested, Others being Pursued.

''The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra,'' said the police in a tweet.

