Several buildings in Ghana evoke strong emotions in Ghanaians, like the house of Dr Ram Beckley and the slave castles in the country

The history behind such buildings should not be quickly forgotten but passed down to younger generations to preserve the national heritage

Some of the controversial buildings have become national heritage sites, while others are now scorn and a shame to look at

Ghana has had its fair share of controversies which puts a dent in the otherwise peaceful track record of the country. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions buildings in Ghana whose history shook the country and left the people in utter shock.

Elmina Castle

The Elmina Castle is one of Ghana's most popular tourist attractions. It was built by the Portuguese in 1482 as a trade centre and was later used as a location for detaining and transporting slaves to other nations across the Atlantic Ocean.

Enslaved Africans of long ago would never want to be linked with Elmina Castle since the slave trade there was a kind of torture for many of the captives. Thousands of terrifying incidents took place within the walls of Elmina Castle's dungeon, most of which time has failed to erase.

Fake American Embassy Building

In 2016, The US State Department claimed to have found a fake American Embassy in Accra that was issuing several counterfeit visas. The scammers behind it also put a photo of Barack Obama on the wall and flew the American flag on the building.

In pursuit of naive victims, the criminal organization behind the scam advertised on billboards and sought out potential victims from the most isolated areas in West Africa. The scammers transported their victims to Accra, where the desperate people were sold visas for as much as $6,000 each.

Dr Ram Beckley's House

Dr Ram Beckley was a doctor and occultist who abducted schoolchildren and sacrificed them to his gods. He had several school uniforms and human skulls at his home in Fadama, Accra, when he was apprehended in 1994.

In 2002, he reappeared in Gbawe and was accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and her companion. He dragged the companion to his room while tying the first one to a tree. When the girl tied to the tree cried for assistance, onlookers came to her rescue.

Dr Beckley's home was inspected when the police authorities came, but the girl Dr Beckley took into his room was never located by the police. The outraged crowd then set fire to his home.

