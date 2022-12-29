The Bible-reading marathon that is being held at the national cathedral grounds will also be a way the government will raise funds from the diasporan community in Ghana

Chairman of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah disclosed this during the first day of the Bible-reading event

Minority legislators recently blocked GH¢80 million allocation for the controversial project in 2023

After the Minority in Parliament blocked an GH¢80 million allocation for the national cathedral in 2023, there is a plan to reach out to the diasporan community.

The board of trustees of the cathedral project say one of the reasons it is organising a bible reading event is to get support from Ghanaians and Africans in the Diaspora for the cash-strapped project.

Chairman of the board of trustees Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah explained that one of the objectives of the “Bible-reading Marathon and Sacred Worship” is also to get financial support for Christians in the diaspora.

The other reason is to get the Holy Spirit to make Ghanaians appreciate the importance of the project and support, said Apostle Opoku Onyinah.

“Ultimately, it will also be a way of reaching out to the diaspora to support the National Cathedral project”, Class FM quoted the Apostle in a report .

Apostle Opoku Onyinah made the disclosure on day one of the Bible-reading marathon, the report said.

“It is our prayer that through the Bible-reading and worship service, we will all come to the understanding of the essence of the National Cathedral project and support it fully,” he stressed.

He said the programme is conceived of as an initiative for the African diaspora to experience authentic Ghanaian Christian worship and is based on one of the distinctive aspects of Ghanaian and African Christianity, the vibrancy of its worship.

He said the National Cathedral Secretariat is collaborating with the Ghana Tourism Authority and Beyond the Return Secretariat to ensure the active and adequate participation of the African diaspora.

Plan of Activities For The Bible Reading Marathon At the Project Site

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the programme's flier shared on the social media handle of the National Cathedral Secretariat is dubbed Bible Reading Marathon and Sacred Worship.

For three continuous days between 6 am and 6 pm, the bible will be read to worshippers.

A thanksgiving service to be held at the site on Monday, January 2, 2022, will climax the bible marathon session.

