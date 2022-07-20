AMA officials have sanctioned 15 individuals comprising 10 preachers and 5 sales people

All 15 persons were operating loud speakers and public address systems without any permit

The Head of Public Affairs at the AMA Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah cautioned citizens against the act

Officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) have stormed the streets of Accra to apprehend a number of preachers who have been proclaiming the gospel in loud speakers.

In addition to the 10 preachers were also five individuals who were spotted announcing different products for sale through their public address systems.

According to an official publication on the website of the AMA, the sanctioned persons were caught for operating without a permit and making noise contrary to AMA Abatement of Noise Bye-Law 2017.

Photos of AMA sanctioning street preachers Photo credit: @accrametropolis

Source: Twitter

The Head of Public Affairs at the AMA Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah said that according to the Ghana Standards Protection Requirement for ambience noise control code GS 122: 2018, the permissible noise level within commercial areas should be 75 decibels (dbs) during the day and 65dbs during the night, whilst areas with residential, trading and light industrial activities should be 60dbs during the day and 65dbs during the night.

He cautioned citizens fond of using public address systems to be mindful of the law.

Social media reactions

Ghanaians have been commenting on the post since the AMA shared the update on Twitter.

@Grafpixel1 indicated:

They are a lot in Accra. Hope the @AccraMetropolis stop them now! It's totally not right. Woe betide you telling them to reduce the noise they are making...

@AshleyPhlakes mentioned:

Come to Madina Zongo junction, that man sef never dey preach always talking about money.

@JJCubes stated:

God please we need some peace in the treats. All these shops and announcements plus preaching is too much.

See the post below:

