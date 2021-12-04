- The AMA emphasizes that the awards on Farmers' Day were appropriate for farmers

- Council has been criticized for awards including bicycles

- The AMA emphasizes that the awards follow consultation with the AMA authorities

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) introduced a bicycle, spray and various accessories to the best local farmer.

The AMA Farmers' Day celebration has caused a stir after farmers were given many awards which they saw as inadequate at this annual event.

In a press statement, the AMA stressed that the best farmer award was agreed upon after deliberate consultation with AMA officials.

According to the AMA, the best farmer, Ms. Naa Adjeley Mensah, a yard farmer in Korle-Bu, received a Rambo 500 polytank, knapsack, seeds, pesticides, cutlasses, fertilizer, over a bicycle after a series of interviews. no. officials of the Council's Department of Agriculture.

“It is equally important to say that some of the winners including the best agro processor, best hook and line fisherman and leading fisherman also received deep refrigerators, a mesh fence, Rambo 500 and 350 polytanks, sacks, seeds, laptop , water pump, corn. grinding engines as their prizes," the AMA

