A team organised by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) carried out an exercise to destroy unauthorised buildings from underneath some of its high-tension wires

The demolition exercise affected areas in the Ayawaso West Wuogon township, such as Bawaleshie, American House, Adjringano and other areas

The people affected by the destruction of unauthorised structures have vowed to pay for affordable housing if given the chance

On Tuesday, July 12, GRIDCo organised a task force to destroy unauthorised buildings that were located below some of its high tension lines in Ayawaso West Wuogon. The exercise was carried out because the GRIDCo cited the areas' unsuitability for occupancy by people.

The demolishing of illegal structures by GRIDCo.

Several people affected by the demolishing exercise have cried out about how unjustly they have been treated. One woman sighted in a video said that they were not given ample time to prepare and evacuate their structures with necessary belongings.

The woman said in the interview that:

We were in the room at 5 am when we heard ruckus happening outside and people shouting "they are coming". When we came out, we begged them [the task force] to allow us pick our belongings but they refused.

Watch the interview below.

She further added that they were ready to pay for the several affordable housing projects in the country which the government built to help people get affordable and decent accommodation.

In a contract for $436 million, the government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) agreed to build at least 100,000 affordable houses across the nation. However, the affordable housing projects have since been abandoned by the government and have become grazing fields for cattle.

One netizen, @FrimpKyei, shared on Twitter that:

So the government is breaking people's homes and forcefully moving them out because they built on government property, but has left a $200 million+ housing project dead with no one in them. It is the same government that is building a house for God.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how GRIDCo demolished the illegal structures under the high-tension cables. The move, according to GRIDCo, is a part of efforts to reduce the growing amount of human activity around its poles.

