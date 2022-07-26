The police and the presidency top the chart as the institutions perceived as most corrupt in Ghana, according to the Afrobarometer report

The police scored the highest at 65% followed by the presidency, which scored 55%

The report also showed that the Presidency’s approval ratings fell by 31% between 2019 and 2022, from 61% to 30%

The Ghana Police Service and the Presidency rank as the two institutions perceived as most corrupt by Ghanaians, according to the latest Afrobarometer report.

The corruption perception research by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) reveals that the Police topped the leader board of corrupt institutions with a score of 65%, followed by the Presidency with a score of 55%.

Members of Parliament followed closely with 54%, then judges and magistrates, tax officials, and the Electoral Commission.

Also, the report showed that the Presidency’s approval ratings fell by 31% between 2019 and 2022, from 61% to 30%.

According to the report, the Ghana Armed Forces, religious and traditional leaders, and the courts were the most trusted institutions in Ghana.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

Eight survey rounds in up to 39 countries have been completed since 1999. The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, interviewed a nationally representative sample of 2,400 adult Ghanaians in April 2022.

A sample of this size yields country-level results with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Three out of four Ghanaians don’t believe E-Levy will fund development programmes

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the Afrobarometer survey shows three out of four Ghanaians disapprove of the recently passed electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).

Also, 76% of Ghanaians surveyed think the new tax regime is bad because it will increase the tax burden on the poor and ordinary citizens. This includes 63% who “strongly agree” with this view.

Aspects of the Round 9 (2021/2022) findings of the Afrobarometer survey on Ghana were released on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).

