Vice President Dr Mahamdu Bawumia says he does not support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana and would never support it

According to him, his religion, Islam, frowns against it, as well as other religions and cultural norms in Ghana

This follows pressure from religious sects and the opposition party for him to state his stance on the matter

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has unequivocally stated his stance concerning homosexuality and the LGBT community in Ghana.

According to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, he is unwaveringly against the practice of homosexuality in Ghana and does not support it in any way.

Bawumia says his religion abhors homosexuality and so does he.

He noted that Ghana’s cultural and societal norms and values frown on the practice of homosexuality, and thus, such behaviour cannot be accepted within Ghanaian society.

He noted that his personal faith, Islam, also abhors the practice, leaving no room for flexibility on the subject.

Thus, it would be unthinkable for him to behave otherwise.

“My faith is very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’. No shades of grey,” he said.

He noted that his stance on the subject will remain unchanged should he be elected President in the upcoming December 7 elections.

“All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice, and I stand opposed to it now, and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah,” he affirmed.

His comment follows pressure from Ghana’s religious sects and the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, demanding that both the President and his Vice declare their stance on homosexuality and the anti-LGBT bill.

The NDC, in particular, had taunted the Vice President, stating that he is afraid to state his position on the anti-LGBT bill amidst pushback from civil society organisations and the international community.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo refusing to receive the anti-LGBT bill following concerns from the international community and CSOs on the far-reaching effects of the bill on Ghana’s social, legal and economic environment.

Finance Ministry warns Akufo-Addo about anti-LGBT bill

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has urged President Akufo-Addo not to sign the recently passed Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into law.

The ministry said Ghana will likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years.

For 2024, the finance ministry said Ghana would lose $600 million in budget support.

According to the finance ministry's recent assessment, Ghana would also lose $250 million from the Financial Stability Fund.

Prof Adei urges Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill

YEN.com.gh reported that the Former Rector of GIMPA says the NPP has much to lose should President Akufo-Addo refuse to sign the Anti-LGBT bill into law.

He explained that its political implications will be dire for the NPP's electoral performance and has urged the President to sign it.

