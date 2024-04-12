Akufo-Addo strongly believes Dr Bawumia will be named the next President of Ghana at the end of his tenure

In his last Eid message to Ghanaians, Akufo-Addo said Bawumia has all the leadership qualities to transform the nation

He urged Muslims especially to support Bawumia's candidacy to ensure the continuous upliftment of their communities

President Akufo-Addo says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in pole position to take over from him come 2025.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in pushing forward Ghana’s development as Vice President will not go unrewarded as the country approaches the 2024 presidential election.

Akufo-Addo said Bawumia has been tireless in pursuing policies that will develop Ghana.

He said the Vice President is poised to take over from him at the end of his tenure and would receive the full support of the New Patriotic Party and Ghanaians in his presidential pursuit.

Delivering his final Eid-al-Fitr message at Independence Square, Akufo-Addo said Bawumia’s historic nomination as the NPP’s first Muslim flagbearer was a significant milestone to be celebrated by all Muslims across the countries.

He noted that during the Vice President’s tenure, he has demonstrated commendable dedication and commitment to uplifting Muslim communities nationwide.

He argued that Muslims should support Dr Bawumia as the December 7 elections draw near to continue reaping the benefits of such development.

Akufo-Addo expressed deep confidence in Dr Bawumia’s leadership capabilities to transform the nation and uplift its citizens should he be given the nod to lead the country.

Bawumia clears all doubt about his stance on LGBTQ+

Earlier, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia unequivocally stated his stance concerning homosexuality and the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

In his Eid message to Ghanaians, he noted that Ghana’s cultural and societal norms and values frown on the practice of homosexuality, and thus, such behaviour cannot be accepted within Ghanaian society.

He noted that his personal faith, Islam, also abhors the practice, leaving no room for flexibility on the subject.

He noted that his stance on the subject will remain unchanged should he be elected President in the upcoming December 7 elections.

His comment follows pressure from Ghana’s religious sects and the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, demanding that both the President and his Vice declare their stance on homosexuality and the anti-LGBT bill.

Mahamudu and Samira Bawumia send heartwarming message to Ghanaians

Before the above, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Dr Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia have sent warm Eid ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims worldwide.

In a heartfelt video, the couple shared candid messages of gratitude and prayers to mark the significant occasion.

The clip of Vice-President Bawumia and Second Lady Samira's Eid ul-Fitr wishes resonated with online users.

