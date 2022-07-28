The Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has said a recent survey that ranked the police the most corrupt in Ghana contains major flaws

The IGP stated in a lengthy response that there were 14 academic and practical challenges with the report that makes question its credibility

The corruption perception survey was done as a collaboration of the GSS, CHRAJ and UNODC

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has responded to a recent survey that scored the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt public institution in the country.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and the UN Office on Drug And Crime (UNODC) collaborated on the public perception research.

The study found that the police topped the receipt of more than 17.4 million bribes in 2021. It said police officials took 53.2% of the bribes.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare is the Inspector General of Police. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Source: Facebook

However, responding to the finding in a five-page statement, the IGP found 14 flaws that he believes question the survey's credibility.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It is our considered view that the research and its findings are heavily challenged and corrupted from both the academic and practice point of view," the IGP stated.

The police administration said the research is most likely affected by a historically pervasive stereotyping of the Police Service.

"The Service has almost now become the default institution of choice for such research and has, therefore, encouraged a deep-seated public stereotype over the years.

"This stereotype may easily influence respondent choices and it is, therefore, fair to expect that you factor it in assessing the validity of your findings," the IGP counselled.

The IGP explained that the police seem passionate about the GSS, CHRAJ, and UNODC research findings because the continuous empirically and scientifically unsubstantiated labelling of the service as the most corrupt weakens the morale of personnel.

"As we have all now come to accept, perception tends to be more powerful than reality and therefore we have no choice but to share our position on this matter," the IGP clarified forcefully.

Full story of why junior police officer was seen disrespecting his superior in video

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story about the back story of a viral video that showed a junior police officer disrespecting his superior has emerged, suggesting some units of the police service act with blatant impunity.

Reports on the incident sighted by YEN.com.gh suggests that the altercation captured on video happened on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the Ashanti Region.

A report by Joy News explains that the incident happened at a spot between Yabi and Dida on the Atwima Foase road.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh