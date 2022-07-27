The details about why a junior police officer was captured in a viral video talking back to a district commander have emerged

The incident happened on July 20, 2022, at a spot between Yabi and Dida in the Ashanti Region

Reports say it started when the junior officer and some of his colleagues from the Formed Police Unit (FPU) mounted an approved roadblock and began traffic checks

The back story of a viral video that showed a junior police officer disrespecting his superior has emerged, suggesting some units of the police service act with blatant impunity.

Reports on the incident sighted by YEN.com.gh suggests that the altercation captured on video happened on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the Ashanti Region.

A report by Joy News explains that the incident happened at a spot between Yabi and Dida on the Atwima Foase road.

According to details emerging about the incident, the junior police officer captured talking back to his superior is a Corporal identified only as Boakye.

It started when he and some of his colleagues from the Formed Police Unit (FPU) mounted a roadblock and began traffic checks.

However, the District Commander, Superintendent Quansah, who had been traveling on that stretch of the road in a private car, told them to stop the traffic check because it could cause an accident. This command was ignored.

The District Commander reportedly drove away after the officers ignored his order and returned to the roadblock after a few minutes, this time in an official police vehicle.

The District Commander Supt Quansah arrived at the unapproved checkpoint in the vehicle with the Station Officer and two other police personnel to get the FPU officers to clear the roads.

This is where the verbal exchange started. When Supt Quansah asked Corporal Boakye to get on board the vehicle he refused.

Again, when Supt Quansah asked the young Corporal Boakye to provide his service number, he could be heard telling him to meet him at the FPU for it.

The tension continued after the July 20 incident as a group of officers from the FPU allegedly stormed Supt Quansah’s office and threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, the police administration has said investigations have opened into the incident.

