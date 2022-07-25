A women's rights activist has disclosed that a young student was branded after she obtained an aggregate of 30 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

Margaret Brew-Ward was speaking on baseless allegations of witchcraft against women in an interview on Joy News

The activist said the girl achieved a grade in a community where no one had earned good grades to secure enrollment into a senior high school

Women's rights activist, Margaret Brew-Ward, has revealed that a young student was branded a witch after she achieved an aggregate of 30 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

She explained that the girl lived in a community in Ghana where no one had obtained good grades to secure enrolment into a senior high school.

In an interview on The Probe on Joy News, Brew-Ward shed light on unfounded allegations of witchcraft against women.

Photo of Ghanaian women's rights activist Margaret Brew-Ward. Credit: Joy News

The human rights activist highlighted that persons labelled supposed witches are maltreated, leading to their death sometimes.

Brew-Ward further mentioned that the scope of persons to become victims of such attacks is very wide.

Referencing the girl's story to underpin her submission, she said the young student was tagged a witch after she surpassed expectations in the BECE.

Watch the video below:

