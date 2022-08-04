Social media has been gripped with the sad news about the passing of the wife of astute and respected journalist, Bernard Koku Avle

Justine Avle reportedly passed away on August 3, 2022 after a short illness

Bernard has been married to Justine since 2011 and they have four children together

Experienced journalist, Bernard Koku Avle, has lost his wife Justine Avle after a short illness, reports trickling in have indicated.

Mr. Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, and the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, has been married Justine since 2011.

Details about how Justine passed away are sketchy, however, credible reports monitored by YEN.com.gh say she passed on August 3, 2022 after a brief illness.

"The unfortunate incident happened while the journalist was readying himself for Point of View," one report said.

Justine, with whom Bernard has four children, reportedly fainted and was pronounced dead on arrival at a health facility.

On social media, messages of condolence have been pouring in.

Overwhelmed by the sad news, social media influencer, Francis Kennedy Ocloo, posted the following on Facebook:

"Oh! Dear! Bernard Avle lost his spouse? Sad! Sad!

"Last night when Duke stood in for him on #thepointofview I was wondering where he was because he was on air on Wednesday. Not knowing such a tragedy.

"I understand Justine passed on last night when Bernard was getting ready for the evening's programme.

"May God console him. Eiii!"

"My sincere condolences, Bernard Avle. I'm in tears," Kofi Gbedemah also posted.

