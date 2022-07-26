Celebrated rapper Medikal has flaunted a luxury car to show off his wealth in new photos on social media

The award-winning rapper, who is in Miami, Florida in the US, shared the images on his official Instagram account Monday, July 25

His celebrity friends, including dancehall musician Shatta Wale, and fans took to the comment section to show him love

Award-winning rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, celebrated his wealth by showing off a luxury car in new photos on social media on Monday, July 25.

The La Hustle hitmaker shared the images that show him posing beside the posh whip on his official Instagram page Monday, July 25.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh, Medikal is seen with a colleague attired in a casual outfit.

Photos of Medikal and the posh car. Source: amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

The award-winning rapper, currently in the United States of America, did not state that he owns the luxury whip in the caption of the snaps.

''Planning & Plotting live in the 305,'' he said.

Medikal's celebrity friends, including dancehall musician Shatta Wale, and fans took to the comment section of his post to shower him with love.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Dancer Incrediblezigi commented:

''Gee!''

Musician Shattawalenima said:

''Plotting.''

Mrlloydsam commented:

''Miami life ☀️.''

King_saeed_medikal said:

''Keep cooking something dope for us.''

Medikal Flaunts Quad Bike

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Medikal flaunted his quad bike and his luxury cars on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper is seen surfing through his compound in his all-black quad bike.

He was dressed in an all-black attire that covered his face as well. He wore a black body suit top with a bulletproof vest over it, with white sneakers to highlight his look.

Abena Korkor professes love for Medikal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that media personality Abena Korkor has said she is in love with rapper Medikal and she will go for him.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Abena Korkor said she does not know if Medikal loves her or not but she loves him by force.

She screamed: “Edey pain youuuuuu” and laughed hysterically while clapping and falling back on the sofa.

She indicated in the video that by all means, she would go after Medikal because that is what she wants to do.

Source: YEN.com.gh