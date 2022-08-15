The sequel to Black Panther, the first black superhero movie of all time will be premiered in Ghana in November

It is estimated that the attendance of Wakanda Forever will break the historic record that was set in 2018

In Wakanda Forever, Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T'Challa

Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the world's first black superhero movie Black Panther, is set to make history in Ghana come November, 2022.

Wetaskiwincinemas reports that four years ago, Black Panther achieved an unprecedented feat after admitting 16,000 people within the short space of four days at Silverbird Cinemas.

"Not only was it a historic achievement for the global cinema fandom, but Silverbird Cinemas Ghana also set a record that has yet to be surpassed. 16,000 admissions in the first four days of operation earned the nation's number one cinema franchise bragging rights and the title of highest grossing cinema not only in Ghana, but also in West Africa," the report said.

Photos from historic Black Panther premier in Ghana Photo credit: Silverbird Cinema Archives

Source: UGC

In the new release, the nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T'Challa.

It is already being estimated that Wakanda Forever will top the history that was made during the previous edition of the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures movie at the Silverbird Cinemas.

This year, on November 11th, be a part of the experience at Silverbird Cinemas, West Hills, and Accra Mall as this global blockbuster returns to the big screen. Let us make history once more and write Ghana's name in it," a representative told YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh