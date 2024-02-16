Inusah Fuseini says while the Chief State Attorney erred, his punishment was too harsh

He has urged Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh to appeal his sentence

The Chief Prosecutor had transferred GH₵400,000 from Woyome’s account to his wife’s account in 2011

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, says the punishment meted out to the Chief State Attorney embroiled in a corruption scandal is too harsh.

Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh has been permanently barred from practising as a lawyer by the General Legal Council (GLC) after it was discovered that he had collected GH₵400,000 from businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome in 2011.

In a January 31, 2024, notice issued by the GLC, it stated that while defending the state against a suit filed by Alfred Woyome in 2011, Samuel Nerquaye Tetteh personally caused the direct transfer of GH₵400,000 from Woyome’s account to his wife’s account.

According to the GLC, the conduct of Nerquaye-Tetteh had adversely affected “the “dignity and high standing of the legal profession.”

Describing his conduct as grossly unprofessional, Nerquaye-Tetteh was barred from ever practising as a lawyer.

The notice was signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Koranteng.

Inusah Fuseini says punishment is too harsh

While condemning Nerquaye-Tetteh's actions, Inusah Fuseini said the punishment was too harsh and urged him to appeal the sentencing.

“It becomes gross professional misconduct if the prosecuting officer or an officer of the attorney general’s department or a lawyer for that matter is seen to be dealing in an unprofessional way with the accused person or a person under investigation.”

“Even though I have tremendous sympathies for Nerquaye, his inability to explain how 400K of Woyome’s money, which money was acquired in the way that he should have questions to answer, which money has been declared monies belonging to the state found its way to Nerquaye’s account is something that is troubling and bothers me really too much.

“He can appeal against the decision, especially the sentence. I mean, to impose a lifetime ban on Nerquaye Tetteh appears to be too harsh,” he said.

The Republic vs. Woyome

On July 29, 2014, the Supreme Court ordered Woyome to refund GH¢51.2 million to the state out of funds he had received for overseeing the construction of stadia for the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

According to the Supreme Court, Agbesi Woyome had earned that money through an unconstitutional and invalid contract.

The suit against Woyome was initiated by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana.

On March 1, 2016, the court declined Woyome’s request to pay back the money in instalments over three years.

The businessman began representing himself in court to protect his properties from being auctioned.

Beneficiaries of Woyome’s cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the then-opposition NPP had chanced on a list purported to have some key NDC members who allegedly benefited from the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome.

