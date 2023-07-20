The man who threatened the Bank of Ghana with robbery has gone public on the issue

In a video, the man explained that he never meant any harm and that he was just joking

Netizens who reacted to the video have chided him for the loose comment with others calling for him to be arrested

A young man who got Ghanaians worried after a video of him opening up on his intention to rob the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has finally broken his silence regarding the matter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man, in a bid to plead his innocence, explained that the said video is an old one which was even intended as a joke.

Man apologizes over robbery comment against BoG

Source: TikTok

Giving a back story, the young man who looked visibly sad said that he had an issue with someone who then decided to pick that video, edit the portion where he made the unguided remarks and leaked it.

He said the person did that in order to create public disaffection for him.

"Please Ghana police, I am not a thief, everybody who knows me will tell you that I have never stolen before, The words of my mouth is what have landed me into trouble, but I am not a thief".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians unhappy with the comment

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video chided the young making for such an unguided statement.

paakwesiquayson22 indicated:

I said it .... no serious robber will do this. But Bro next time don't just talk

Alaxca De-rootman

Massa you gonna get that trend you wanted

YOUR GIRLFRIEND stated:

this world err I always say this, no rich kid would get time to say these words but rather we the poor once

Sky waves TV reacted:

We Ghanaians talk a lot when we travel

Source: YEN.com.gh