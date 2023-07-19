A video of two persons living with disability crying in a TikTok video has sparked reactions online

They wanted to meet Nana Ama McBrown so they could share their plight with her knowing how she cares about persons with disability

Netizens who saw the video expressed hope that Nana Ama would grant them their heart desires

A Ghanaian man and a woman who are persons living with a disability have triggered an emotional reaction from netizens after they opened up on their desire to meet famed actress and media personality Nana Ama Mcbrown.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, showed the touching moment when the duo were seen crying in a video and calling out on Nana Ama McBrown to invite them on her show, the Onua Showtime.

They explained that they didn't want to end up as street beggars and hence wanted to share their plight on some issues troubling them.

The Onua Showtime programme, in recent episodes, has invited persons with disability who are making strides in their fields of endeavours so they could share their success stories and motivate others.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "Helping the needy to meet Nana Ama Mcbrown one day" had gathered over 15,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians encourage the duo not to give up hope

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to appeal to Nana Ama McBrown to grant their wish.

Adepadateless07 stated:

Ahhh lord till when will l become successful so l can also help the poor and needy,,, aww lord pls have mercy on me and grant me favor and peace

akuabrago22 reacted:

@Nana A. McBrown God move u from utv to tv3 to help others Bless ur

euniceessel171 commented:

I know a cripple from my area who is a fashion designer, she learnt sewing and continued to further all by herself...guys you shouldn't be discouraged.

