Queen Elizabeth visited Ghana twice before her demise on Thursday, September 8, 2022

She first visited Ghana in 1961 under Nkrumah's presidency and again in 1999 under Jerry John Rawlings

YEN.com.gh presents some of the rare photos that capture her visits to her former colony

The late Queen Elizabeth II visited several countries worldwide in 1961; however, the most notable of all her visits was the one to Ghana.

Collage of Queen Elizabeth's visit to Ghana in 1961 and 1999. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Before she left on the trip, members of the UK Parliament and the public did not want her to go due to rising tensions in Ghana, where Kwame Nkrumah had toppled the colonial government a few years earlier.

The UK Parliament was concerned that her visit could prove too dangerous. But her trip was successful. According to Biography, from the moment Elizabeth arrived in Ghana, along with Prince Philip, she was surrounded by crowds and excitement.

She would visit Ghana again in 1999 during the 4th Republican administration of late President Jerry John Rawlings.

YEN.com.gh presents that historic visit to Ghana over six decades ago in ten rare photos.

1. Queen Elizabeth II At Kumasi Sports Stadium

Late Queen Elizabeth at the Kumasi Sports Stadium. Source: Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II makes her way underneath a large, gaily colored umbrella, to a dais to watch the Durbar of the Ashanti Chiefs, at Kumasi Sports Stadium, now Baba Yara Stadium.

Here, the late Queen wears a bright yellow outfits, demonstrating that she's always had strong sense for fashion.

Queen Elizabeth II With Kwame Nkrumah

Nkrumah and Queen Elizabeth II at a Diplomatic Corps reception in Accra on November 11, 1961. Source: Getty Images.

Here Ghana's president in the first Republic, Kwame Nkrumah, and Queen Elizabeth II attend at a Diplomatic Corps reception in Accra on November 11, 1961.

The Queen's 1961 visit to Ghana was strategic amid Nkrumah's love-affair with the then Soviet Union.

Queen Elizabeth II Ride With Nkrumah During 1961 Visit

Queen Elizabeth II and Kwame Nkrumah ride in an open top limousine. Source: Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II and President Kwame Nkrumah ride in an open-top limousine through cheering crowds in Accra, during the Royal tour of Ghana in 1961.

The Queen's visit was highly successful, contrary to concerns that it would could prove dangerous for her.

Queen Elizabeth II Visits A Ghanaian Market During

Queen Elizabeth II with President Kwame Nkrumah at a marketplace. Source: Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II with President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana (in dark brown suit) greeting crowds in the marketplace of Accra during the Royal tour of Ghana in 1961.

Her visit to Ghana was a seen as a confirmation of Nkrumah's stewardship of the new West African country that had won independence from British rule.

Queen Elizabeth Dances With Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah and Queen Elizabeth II dance during her visit in 1961. Source: Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen here dancing with Ghana's first republican president, president Kwame Nkrumah on November 20, 1961, at a farewell ball held at State House, Accra.

They, and the Duke of Edinburgh, danced to a version of 'High Life' composed specially for the occasion and entitled 'Welcome Your Majesty'.

Queen Elizabeth II Visits Wireless Cluster Junior School

Queen Elizabeth II at Wireless Cluster Junior School. Source: Getty Images.

On November 8, 1999, the Queen visited the Wireless Cluster Junior School in Accra during her second visit to Ghana under late President Jerry John Rawlings. The public school was established by the erstwhile British colonial government.

The woman sitting next to her is wearing a dress made of fabric printed with the Queen's portrait and President Rawlings.

Ghana Students Hold Up Portrait Of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth’s portrait held up by Ghanaian students. Source: Getty Images.

School children hold up a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II upon her arrival in Accra during her two-day visit to Ghana in 1999.

She told Parliament during that visit that the United Kingdom is Ghana’s most significant trading partner and best export customer. She said British investment in Ghana far surpasses that of any other industrialised country.

Queen Elizabeth II at a classroom of Wireless Cluster Junior School

Queen Elizabeth II at a classroom of Wireless Cluster Junior School. Source: Getty Images.

The Queen visited a classroom during her tour of the Wireless Cluster Junior School in Accra during her 1999 visit.

She applauded the work of Ghana’s achievements Parliament and said she was confident of a successful future for the two countries in the march towards the 21st century.

Queen Elizabeth II Chats With Rawlings During Her 1999 Visit

Queen Elizabeth chats with Rawlings during her 1999 visit. Source: Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II and Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings walk together upon the Queen's arrival for a state visit to the former British colony on November 7, 1999.

She commended Rawlings and Parliament for ensuring free media, a truly independent judiciary and a democratically chosen, accountable executive that will provide the conditions under which the equality of opportunity, initiative and a stable society can flourish.

Queen Elizabeth II And Rawlings Wave Shortly After She Addressed Ghana's Parliament

Queen Elizabeth and Rawlings wave shortly after the Queen addresses Parliament. Source: Getty Images.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Rawlings wave to the crowd gathered on November 8, 1999 outside the parliament in Accra on the second day of the monarch's two-day visit to Ghana.

She had just concluded a speech to Parliament where she underscored the importance of Ghana to the United Kingdom in terms of trade and business.

