Before her death was announced, the world had been on edge after the Royal Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision in Scotland.

Many also said the official statement from Buckingham Palace, which disclosed that doctors were concerned for her health and had "recommended she remain under medical supervision," showed her grave condition.

However, Buckingham Palace has announced the Queen died peacefully in her sleep Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, her castle in Scotland.

What Will Happen If The Queen Dies?

Events that will follow as the Queen has passed on are detailed in Buckingham Palace's plan called "Operation London Bridge."

This plan could swing into action upon the Queen's demise.

1 Her Death Announced Through A Special Code

When Queen Elizabeth II dies, news of her death will first be shared through a code phrase, thought to be "London Bridge is down," among government officials.

The UK prime minister, the cabinet secretary and other senior officials will be among the top government officials to receive this coded phrase from Buckingham Palace.

The news then travels to governments across the globe, of which she is the head of state, along with the nations of the Commonwealth, where she is still considered a symbolic figurehead.

Subsequently, the news goes public via the BBC and a newsflash to the British Press Association.

2 Black Imagery Across Social Media Accounts

Next, the palace begins displaying mourning colours across all social media accounts, especially black. Also, formal statements would be released on official websites and "a black death announcement" would be pinned to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

3. A New King Will Be Unveiled

Prince Charles — the Queen's eldest son — will address the world and would be unveiled as the UK's new king.

4. Funeral After 11 Days

A state funeral will be held on D-Day + 10 at Westminster Abbey, and there will be two minutes' silence across the nation at midday.

Also, processions will take place in London and Windsor. There will also be a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

5 Queen's Burial At Windsor Castle

The Queen will then be buried in Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth Put Under Medical Supervision, Doctors Concerned About Her Health

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday, September 8.

Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said.

It added that the nation's longest monarch, 96, “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.

