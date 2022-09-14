Police and the ministry of information have given different accounts of how Aisha Huang left Ghana in 2018

The contradictory accounts add to the controversy about how the notorious illegal mining Chinese left Ghana four years ago

Aisha Huang, now En Huang, rekindled controversy when she was arrested earlier this year for sneaking back into Ghana to continue her illegal mining activities

The story about how Aisha Huang left the country in 2018 is getting murkier by the second as a police statement on the matter contradicts government’s official position.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Aisha Huang, who has been found with a new ID bearing the name En Huang, was repatriated from December 2018.

The minister told Citi FM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 that a repatriation order was even issued to her.

The minister stressed that Aisha Huang was placed on a flight by Ghana’s security agencies following which she exited the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was compelled to provide this clarification following a gaffe by president Nana Akufo-Addo about how Aisha Huang aka En Huang left Ghana's jurisdiction.

The president had disclosed on radio earlier on Tuesday that he was unsure whether Aisha Huang was deported or she fled the country.

The backlash from the comment by the president on social media was what forced the information minister to clarify the issue.

But it has gotten worse as YEN.com.gh has chanced on the charge sheet of the police prosecutor handling the Aisha Huang case.

The account of the state prosecutor, Detective Inspector Eric Osei-Mensah as presented to the Accra Circuit Court trying Aisha Huang and three others read in part as follows:

“All the accused are Chinese nationals who have gained notoriety in engaging in a series of small scale mining activity known as “galamsey” across the country. During the year 2017, 1st accused [Aisha Huang] was arrested for similar offence but managed to sneak out of the country averting prosecution…”

According to the detective, Aisha Huang sneaked back into the country after changing information on her Chinese passport.

Aisha Huang (aka En Huang) and three other Chinese nationals have been charged with mining without a licence and buying and selling minerals without a licence.

Her accomplices have been identified as Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, in 2018 justified why Aisha was left off the hook after she was arrested for her destructive illegal mining activities.

He said punishing the Chinese citizen could affect Ghana's quest to secure a loan from the Asian giant.

