Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has defended comments by Nana Akufo-Addo on Aisha Huang's deportation

He clarified that the president never said he was not sure if the 'galamsey queen' left the country in 2018

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the president said he was not sure if Aisha Huang was deported or she fled

But many people on Twitter where he made the clarification criticised the minister for trying to do damage control for his boss

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has defended comments by President Nana Akufo-Addo on notorious Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang.

Aisha Huang’s re-arrest earlier this year has triggered a huge national debate because she was found to be still engaged in destructive illegal mining practices that triggered her deportation from Ghana in 2018.

It emerged in court after her re-arrest that after she was driven out from Ghana, she returned into the country through an unapproved route via Togo on Ghana's border to the east.

Because she was not charged for her crimes in 2018, many people blamed Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, for pushing for her to be deported without charges.

The Chinese national’s re-arrest also triggered concerns whether she was really deported from the country the first time.

Touching on the matter during an interview on a radio programme in the Volta Region on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the president stated that he was not sure if the illegal miner was deported or she fled.

These were the exact words by the president:

"I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it."

The president’s comments exploded on social media, with many saying that the comments lend credence to rumours that the Chinese national was powerful because she was in bed with top politicians.

Later the same day, the Information Minister took to Twitter to clarify what the president said, urging journalists to quote the president properly.

“Prez @NAkufoAddo has never said he isn't sure if Aisha Huang left Ghana. Please quote him well. He said he wasn't sure whether she was deported or she fled.

“The reason for the President's comment is that there is a difference between deportation and repatriation,” the Minister said.

He explained further:

“While the Minister for Interior can deport, the Immigration Service cannot. The instrument which the Immigration Service uses in such circumstances is a repatriation notice. Either way, the effect was that she was caused to exit from Ghana at the material moment.”

Social Media React To Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s Defence Of Akufo-Addo’s Comments

Many people on social media launch an attack on the ministers move to save the president from public criticism.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s defence:

Aberantepa (@WeWillGetDer)

Stop embarrassing yourself gentleman! All u do is to defend de indefensible with political gimmicks nd engulf in linguistic acrobatics...we've had enough of these pls!

Debonair (@kwameeeee_)

Lmao the job hard.

mr akyea (@mrakyea)

A whole president isn’t sure? So what briefings you people dey give am or e be serious he no serious?

Divifilius @AdikuSelorm

If there’s no threat of persecution or persecution, how could Aisha Huang have fled Ghana when no charges were levelled against her? She was basically told by the NPP that she’s too important an assert for the collective destruction of Ghana to be prosecuted and imprisoned.

Sir @sirandy13

@konkrumah please, stop doing this. The English language we can speak and understand. We heard what @NAkufoAddo said and ur facial expression. You don't have to defend and come to explain everything bro.

