Former President Kufuor has absolved Queen Elizabeth II of blame for the atrocities against Ghanaians by British colonialists

He wants Ghanaians to look ahead and focus on the opportunities that the new world order brings

According to the former president, the British Empire, like all the modern day superpowers, have sought their interests first before others'

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has advised against blaming the late Queen Elizabeth II for many of the colonial era atrocities meted out to Ghanaians by the British.

The former president has urged Ghanaians and pan-Africanists who still accuse the late British monarch for human right abuses during the British colonial administration "to look ahead" and focus on the opportunities of the new era.

"The Queen I am not going to visit her with the sins of her fathers in ancient times…the world has come of age, where now it should be interdependence and centring humanity above all," he said.

The late Queen Elizabeth II (R) has been accused of failing to apologise for slavery and other colonial era atrocities by the British Empire. Source: Getty Images

The former president made the comments during an interview with DW Africa.

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, rekindled old criticisms over the monarchy’s enrichment from the British empire’s violent colonisation of African, Asian and Caribbean nations and their diasporas.

However, Ghana's former president argues that the then British Empire, like all the modern day superpowers, have sought their interests first before others'. He observed, however, that that has been the cause of the turbulence in the world.

"Unless we draw the line somewhere, man will never be at rest with himself. We will keep on fighting ancient wars. So some people ‘say British Empire’…and all that. But I will say where we are we have to look ahead. [Ghana] is independent, we should fashion our policies with a grasp of geopolitics and international relations.

"We know that countries like the United States, like Russia, like China they are pursued their selfish interests first before they looked at others; and that has been the root of the turbulence and lack of peace around the globe," he told the DW

Britain’s Victoria And Albert Museum Plans To Return Looted Ashanti Gold Treasures To Ghana

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Britain’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), is seriously considering returning gold regalia looted from the people of the Ashanti Region to Ghana.

According to reports, the museum’s director Tristram Hunt wants to loosen regulations on restituting artifacts seized by British forces in the 19th century.

The Art Newspaper reports that the looted gold treasures were seized during a British punitive raid of the Ashanti people in 1874.

