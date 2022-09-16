The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah, has, in a startling revelation, detailed how he was forced to vacate his seats for Chinese clients at a pub

According to him, the incident which happened in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, reinforces his belief that Chinese nationals engaged in the illegal mining menace in Ghana wield a huge influence

He also adds that the influx of Chinese is getting out of hand, saying the war against galamsey should be about the protection of the Ghanaian dignity and sovereignty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has narrated how the presence of Chinese nationals in a pub led to him being forced to vacate his seat.

According to him, the incident, which happened a few weeks ago, is enough proof that foreigners, especially those from China, hold considerable influence in the country.

L-R: Patrons at a pub; MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah Image Credit: @adomakomensah.collins

Source: Facebook

The NPP MP, who was reacting to the ongoing conversation on the influx of Chinese nationals and their role in destroying the country’s water bodies and environment, said his experience reinforces his belief that the Asians are getting more and more powerful in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, Mr. Adomako-Mensah said the bar attendants, despite identifying him as a top politician and MP, forced him to evict his seat.

“After a little argument, I decided to just move becauseforeigners it was creating a scene. Ten minutes after we moved, some Chinese guys entered and they were treated with all the courtesies….. I am a Member of Parliament, I was sacked from a seat just to allow Chinese people to sit,” he lamented.

Fight Against Galamsey Should Be About Protecting Ghanaian Dignity And Sovereignty - Adomako-Mensah

Touching on the devastating effects of illegal mining, he said the fight against the menace should be about protecting Ghanaian dignity and sovereignty.

“It is about our dignity now. It is about our sovereignty. It is getting totally out of hand.”

Aisha Huang: Controversy Over Galamsey Queen's Exit From Ghana

His comment follows confusion over how the Galamsey Queen pin, Aisha Huang, left the country after her deportation in 2018. The uncertainty was triggered by comments by President Akufo-Addo, who said he was unsure how the ‘notorious’ Chinese national left the shores of the land after the order. To clarify the circumstances and shed more light on the exit, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah published a repatriation notice detailing the exit of Aisha from Ghana in 2018.

But court documents seem to contradict that position, as prosecutors in the Aisha Huang trial say she sneaked out of the country and only returned this year through the Togo border to continue her illegal mining business.

Aisha Huang: Ghana Immigration Service Publishes Evidence To Prove ‘Galamsey Queen’ Was Repatriated

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the controversy about how Aisha Huang left Ghana in 2018 should be ending as the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has published evidence to back the government’s claim that the Chinese illegal miner was repatriated.

The debate about how Ms. Huang, aka Huang En, left the country started after she allegedly sneaked back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh