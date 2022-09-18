The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) have impounded alleged smuggled fertilisers

A joint operation led to the confiscation of 15 trucks loaded with alleged smuggled cocoa fertilisers

The team discovered a warehouse and a factory where the smuggled fertilisers were being repackaged

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Special Services Unit of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) have impounded alleged smuggled fertilisers.

The coordinated operation by the two institutions led to the confiscation of 15 trucks loaded with alleged smuggled cocoa fertilisers.

The joint team discovered Fertagro Ghana Limited, a warehouse and a factory, where the smuggled fertilisers were being repackaged.

Photo

Source: UGC

In a video published by 3news, workers inside the warehouse are seen repackaging the fertilisers meant for beneficiaries of the Ghana Cocoa Board's free fertiliser programme into foreign sacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Speaking after his arrest, one of the 'smugglers' said to be the owner of the company dismissed the smuggling allegation, claiming he has a licence from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

But Charles Amenyaglo, the Director of Special Services at Ghana Cocoa Board, has expressed doubt that the owner has a permit from the Ministry.

He disclosed that the swoop is a result of garnered intelligence about the company's activities.

''Today is the first time we have on this scale and it is clear evidence of what we have been suspecting all this while,'' he said.

Two Suspected Nigerians Arrested

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, two people believed to be Nigerian nationals have been arrested by police in Kasoa in the Central Region for attempting to steal a Ghanaian child.

The incident on Friday, May 20, has thrown the neighbourhood where it happened into agitation as reports say the child was grabbed while standing by the roadside in the company of the mother.

According to a report published by Joy News, three Nigerian suspects had packed their Toyota Camry car under the pretense of purchasing an item and when the mother’s attention was distracted briefly, they snatched the kid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh