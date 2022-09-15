The matter about how Aisha Huang left Ghana in 2018 seems to have been resolved by a reported attributed to the Ghana Immigration Service

The report by state-owned Ghanaian Times newspaper explains that the GIS confirms that repatriation notice was issued to the Chinese illegal miner

Also, a Migration Card with details about when and how Aisha Huang left the Ghana in 2018 has been leaked online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The controversy about how Aisha Huang left Ghana in 2018 should be ending as the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has published evidence to back the government’s claim that the Chinese illegal miner was repatriated.

The debate about how Ms Huang, aka Huang En, left the country started after she allegedly sneaked back into Ghana to continue her illegal mining activities.

There were speculations that when the Chinese lady was arrested for her destructive illegal mining activities four years ago, she was not repatriated, the reason she has returned in 2022 to continue her illegal business.

Evidence emerges to back statement by Oppong Nkrumah (R) that Aisha Huang was repatriation.

Source: UGC

The matter turned murkier when the president admitted that he was not sure whether Aisha Huang was deported or she fled Ghana. Then the account of the police made matter worse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Police said Aisha Huang “sneaked out of the country” in 2017, contradicting the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The minister had said earlier that the woman alleged to be a ruthless illegal mining business person was repatriated from Ghana in 2018.

Amid the brouhaha, the Ghana Immigration Service, the government agency vested with the power to deport or repatriated foreigners, stepped in on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with evidence to settle the matter.

State-owned Ghanaian Times newspaper has published a reported attributed to the GIS that Ms Huang was repatriated on December 19, 2018.

“You are hereby informed that in accordance with Sections 20(2) (a) of the Immigration Act 2000 Act 573, your permit to remain in Ghana has been revoked.

“You are therefore to leave Ghana immediately on the receipt of this notice. You are directed to stay out of the country until the Comptroller-General approves of your future re-entry into Ghana,” the newspaper quoted aspects of the Revocation Notice issued to Ms Huang in 2018.

Also, an Immigration Card dated December 17, 2018 issued from the Kotoka International Airport has hit the internet. The card indicates that Aisha Huang was repatriated.

Per details of the card, Aisha left the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport on the said date, with passport number G39575625 which expired in January 13, 2022.

The stated purpose on the flight was given as: “Repatriation to Guan-Ju China.”

Aisha Huang's Immigration Card has been leaked online. Source: UGC/Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Aisha Huang: 4 Things Lawyer Effah-Dartey Disclosed After Losing Fight For Galamsey Queen’s Bail

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separated story that Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, lead counsel for notorious Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang, granted a lengthy media interview after a circuit court declined a request for bail for his client.

The retired military officer and politician tried to convince the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that granting bail for Aisha Huang, aka En Huang, would send the right signal to the international community.

The lawyer told the court that the case was being monitored by the international investor community, hence releasing the middle-aged Chinese lady on bail would be good for the country’s image.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh