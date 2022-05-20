Police in Kasoa have placed two suspected Nigerian nationals in lawful custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child

The incident happened in the afternoon of Friday, May 19, and has gotten residents of the community where it happened worried about their safety

A brave man confronted the Nigerians who had been attempting to bolt away with the child in their car and handed the child back to the mother

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two people believed to be Nigerian nationals have been arrested by police in Kasoa in the Central Region for attempting to steal a Ghanaian child.

The incident on Friday, May 20, 2022, has thrown the neighbourhood where it happened into agitation as reports say the child was grabbed while standing by the roadside in the company of the mother.

According to a report published by Joy News, three Nigerian suspects had packed their Toyota Camry car under the pretense of purchasing an item and when the mother’s attention was distracted briefly, they snatched the kid.

Wrist of a suspected kidnapped child bound with ropes. Source: Facebook/@2oceansvibe

Source: Facebook

When the mother realised what had happened she started screaming for help, which attracted the attention of a man who boldly went all out to recover the child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to reporters, the man who freed the child who had been kidnapped briefly said he had to act fast to prevent the Nigerians from speeding away with the child.

“I was over here buying food, when I heard the woman screaming, ‘they’ve taken my child, they’ve taken my child’. So I hurriedly stopped the car after it made a U-turn,” the man was quoted in the Joy News report.

He said the suspects pleaded with him to let them go, however, he insisted that he wanted the woman screaming to approach the car and explain what the problem was.

“When the woman got to the car, she said, they [the suspects] have stolen her child, and indeed the child was in the car,” he explained.

The child’s rescuer said there were three occupants of the car. However, he was able to apprehend two after one of them ran away.

Currently, residents of Kasoa are worried about the incident, according to the report. Scores of residents in the community have stormed the police station where the suspects are being held.

Medical Doctor’s Home Robbed Third Time While Performing Surgery At Hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the home of a medical doctor in the Western Region was raided on Thursday, May 19, 2022, while he was dealing with emergency surgery at the hospital.

According to reports, the robbers broke into the home of Dr Nana Brobbey, who is also the Medical Director of the Dixcove Government Hospital in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, and took away valuable items.

One report indicates that the medical doctor left home to perform emergency surgery around 1am on Thursday, but when he returned home after saving the life of a patient he found his home ransacked.

Source: YEN.com.gh