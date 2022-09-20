Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah a Ghanaian-born officer is the first black Equerry in British history

He accompanied Queen Elizabeth II's coffin right after the funeral & was the only black-skinned person in the photos

Jon Benjamin the former British Ambassador to Ghana and Chile hailed the Ghanaian on his Twitter handle

Ghanaian-born Personal Assistant to Queen Elizabeth II, Maj. Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, was part of a cortege of military officers who accompanied the Queen's coffin to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor in the United Kingdom.

The update was shared on Twitter by Jon Benjamin, the British Ambassador to Mexico @UKinMexico who has been a UK diplomat since 1986 @FCDOGovUK and a former British Ambassador to Chile and Ghana.

The revered UK diplomat also revealed that Maj. Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah is the first black Equerry ever in the entire British history.

Photos that have surfaced online show that the Ghanaian-born official was the only Black person in the group of over a dozen officers who marched along with the cortege on September 19, 2022 after the official funeral had been held.

Ghanaianmuseum reports,

"Appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as her equerry in 2017, he is the first black man to hold this position. He was also the first black British Army officer to be commissioned into the Household Cavalry."

The position is for a three-year period. Hence, at Windsor Castle on 27 November 2020, Twumasi-Ankrah was received by the Queen, who invested him with the MVO upon relinquishing his appointment as Equerry.

