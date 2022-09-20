Ghanaians living in the UK seem to have been gripped with grief after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and mourned her

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Ghanaians in the UK organised a burial service for the late queen

The video caused a massive stir on social media as many peeps found their antics unnecessary and registered their displeasure

Queen Elizabeth II's passing has brought grief all over the world, especially in the UK, where the late Monarch was queen.

On 19th September, the queen was laid to rest in a grand ceremony that saw many dignitaries from the length and breadth of the earth attend.

Photo: Ghanaians In The Uk Moarn Late Monarch Source: Nkokonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Many people in the UK were grief-stricken by the queen's passing, but it seems not only the indigenes of the United Kingdom were sad about the queen's death but Ghanaians living in the country too.

While the burial service was taking place, some Ghanaians were also in their little corner organising their own private burial service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Ghanaian men and women wore the typical Ghanaian mourning clothes and were wrapped in black and red from head to toe.

A bishop who presided over the event said they wanted to pay homage to the queen in their own traditional way as members of the community. The video did not sit well with many Ghanaians on social media, with many of them dropping interesting comments.

Social Media Reactions

popo0518 made a hilarious comment:

This is fake because I didn’t hear anyone crying and saying Maa Lizy aaaa Maa Lizy aaaa Nante ye ohhh demirifa due. They have to organize it again

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd also reacted:

It’s another day… is it today they going to calculate the expenses and budgeting for the gh Maa Lizzy funeral. Am hiding there with my cam to see who will pay the debt

tesla_bookings saw nothing wrong with it:

I don't see where the criticism is even from...they did it to honour her n I think that's a good thing

Source: YEN.com.gh